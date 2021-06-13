Tower token Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

