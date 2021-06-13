Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 28.6% Higher This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $35,456.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

