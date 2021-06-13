Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of TT opened at $185.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

