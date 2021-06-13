TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million.

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TACT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

