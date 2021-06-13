TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 58.5% in May

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 194,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,074. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.