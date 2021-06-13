Transcodium Price Up 61.8% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $118,103.56 and $2,253.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

