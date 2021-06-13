TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the May 13th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.88 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.94.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.