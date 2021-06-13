TravelNote (TVNT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $41,124.77 and $820.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00167201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00188023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01140391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.02 or 0.99813970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

