Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) & Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Head to Head Contrast

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 42.97, suggesting that its share price is 4,197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72% Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.23 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trevi Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.27%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation; and Rutgers to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine for any human or animal use. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent's University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

