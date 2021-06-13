Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires 118,656 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 10.1% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

FNDF opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

