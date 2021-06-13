Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.7% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 335,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 169,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $50.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41.

