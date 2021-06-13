Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Has $31.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 21.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

