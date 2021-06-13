Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $9.54 million and $3.68 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00016571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

