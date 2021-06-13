TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $82.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

