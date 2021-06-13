Trinity Network Credit Achieves Market Cap of $412,672.47 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $412,672.47 and $132,334.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

