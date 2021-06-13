Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.