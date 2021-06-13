Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

