Truegame (TGAME) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $49,059.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

