TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $70.86 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,435,965,721 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

