TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Cap of $600,222.41

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $600,222.41 and approximately $292.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00224958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033794 BTC.

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

