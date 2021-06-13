TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $98.22 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

