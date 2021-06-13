TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $31.00 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.15 or 0.08135847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084353 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

