TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $545.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

