TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of TTM Technologies worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI opened at $15.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.