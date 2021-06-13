Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

VEA opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52.

