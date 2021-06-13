Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

