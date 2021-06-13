Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

