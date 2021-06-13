Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,831 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

