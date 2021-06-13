Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

