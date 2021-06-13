Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,894.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

