Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

