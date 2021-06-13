Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.