Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 388,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,150 shares of company stock valued at $767,746 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

