Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,856,000.

VXF opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

