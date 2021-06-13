Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,625,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

