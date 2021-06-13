Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Twitter by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twitter by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.