Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $430.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

