U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,102 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,426,000 after buying an additional 1,092,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

