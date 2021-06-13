Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $614,412.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00148331 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars.

