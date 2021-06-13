Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $320.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.11. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

