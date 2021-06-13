UBS Group AG Acquires 32,474 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

