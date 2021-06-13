UBS Group AG Buys 160,737 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Dynatrace worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.