UBS Group AG Buys 279,997 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of The AES worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 554,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

