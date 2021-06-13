UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

