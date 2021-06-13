UBS Group AG Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 6.58% of Mesa Air Group worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

