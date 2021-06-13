UBS Group AG Has $32.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.39% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

