UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.