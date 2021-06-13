UBS Group AG Purchases 27,588 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

