UBS Group AG Purchases 821,596 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 821,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Devon Energy worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 598,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 371,674 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,889,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

DVN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

