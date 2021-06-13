UBS Group AG Sells 138,456 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.32 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

